65 cats seized from ‘detrimental and dangerous conditions’ on Martha’s Vineyard

Where the cats were kept. —Courtesy of Animal Rescue League of Boston

The Animal Rescue League of Boston removed 65 cats from an Edgartown property, and a cat breeder is facing felony animal cruelty charges.

Jennifer Winsper, 48, was charged after the league’s law enforcement department found that the animals were in a building that “had poor air quality, an overwhelming odor of animal waste, and was incredibly hot.”

Prior to the league seizing the animals, two complaints had been lodged against the property, one that went to the league in 2019 after someone said “sick cats” were being sold from there and one in June that Edgartown Animal Control responded to and found that “conditions were detrimental and dangerous for the animals.”

Advertisement

The animals are expected to need “weeks of treatment” to recover from their prior conditions. The group also now numbers about 80 as a couple of the cats have since given birth to litters.

The ARL is seeking monetary donations, as well as donations of items, to help care for these cats as well as others that were victims of alleged cruelty.