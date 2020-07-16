Homicide victim found on the side of a Dartmouth road identified

The man found dead on the side of a road in Dartmouth has been identified.

Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, of New Bedford, was shot to death, an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Cortez Cornejo was found by a motorist near 180 Horseneck Road around 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responders.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. No further information was available as of Thursday morning.

