Man accused of multiple rapes, filming victims could face life in prison if convicted

An alleged rapist has been indicted in Suffolk Superior Court, and, if convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

A grand jury handed down indictments against Alvin Campbell, 39, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, on Tuesday. Campbell is to be arraigned at a later time on charges including five counts of rape, eight counts of filming an unsuspecting person in the nude, two counts each of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and indecent assault and battery, and one count of assault with intent to rape, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He is also being charged as a habitual offender — Campbell was convicted of firearms charges and “acts of violence” in the past. This designation could result in the sentence of life in prison.

Advertisement

Between 2017 and 2019, authorities say Campbell assaulted eight women. Charges were initially filed in Boston Municipal Court’s Roxbury, Central, and South Boston divisions, but the indictments moved all of them to superior court.

In six of the offenses, Campbell allegedly targeted the victims by saying he was a rideshare driver near bars or other areas. In another two incidents, victims thought he was a bouncer, authorities said. During five of the alleged assaults, Campbell allegedly filmed himself raping his victims. He is charged in connection with filming each victim unconscious and “in a state of undress.”

Most of the incidents allegedly happened in Campbell’s vehicle; two are said to have happened in the victims’ apartments after he drove them there, according to a release.

In the past, authorities said Campbell’s vehicle had rideshare company stickers attached though he hadn’t worked for one since 2016. The incidents were called “chillingly similar crimes.”

Campbell is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell.