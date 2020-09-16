22-year-old Quincy woman arrested in stabbing death of 24-year-old man

Cameron Nohmy, of Quincy and formerly of Milton, was stabbed to death Friday night in a parking lot.

September 16, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Cameron Nohmy. —https://www.alfreddthomas.com/

A 22-year-old Quincy woman was arrested Wednesday morning in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man on Friday night.

Alyssa Dellamano was taken into custody at a Weymouth residence on a murder warrant, which was issued Monday out of Quincy District Court, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

The victim, Cameron Nohmy of Quincy, was stabbed to death Friday night in a parking lot near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood, authorities said, referring to the incident as a “brief altercation.” Police were notified of the stabbing at about 10:45 p.m. that night, and Nohmy was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Nohmy was a Milton High School graduate, where he played football, and a member of Laborers’ Local 22, Boston, according to his obituary. A scholarship fund in his memory had raised over $30,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to Dellamano, police have arrested Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, who is charged with misleading police during the investigation, authorities said.

Dellamano was expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

TOPICS: Crime Local Massachusetts

