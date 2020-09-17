Chelsea police investigating after over two dozen rounds fired on street corner

Chelsea police are investigating after over two dozens rounds were fired on the corner of Broadway and Clinton Street Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 6 p.m. where two individuals, or potentially three, exchanged gunfire, Police Chief Brian Kyes said in a statement.

One bullet “went through the side” of a home on Clinton Street, Kyes said. No injuries were reported.

“At this time we have sought and received an active arrest warrant in the Chelsea District Court for one of the individuals that was identified through surveillance video,” Kyes said. “We continue to exhaust any and all investigative leads to identify, locate and prosecute those additional subjects that were involved in this and other serious incidents.”

According to Kyes, authorities are also investigating all other recent incidents where shots have been fired in the city “and at least 3 individuals were injured (female on Spruce struck in the calf; 2 males on Essex struck in the hand and the arm).”

“In the interest of full disclosure, oftentimes witnesses and victims are reluctant to cooperate with the police, both on the immediate scene and during any subsequent follow-up investigations based on a multitude of factors and circumstances,” Kyes said. “That said, this was absolutely not the case last night on Broadway. Everyone on the scene was incredibly cooperative and helpful.”

Kyes said police have seized several firearms from city streets as well in recent weeks.