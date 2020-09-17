Man fatally stabbed at Providence Place mall; 4 in custody

By
The AP
September 17, 2020 | 4:49 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Rhode Island mall late Thursday morning and police have taken four people into custody, authorities said.

The stabbing at the Providence Place mall at about 11:30 a.m. followed a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation, Police Chief Hugh Clements said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers chased the four suspects and arrested them as they were attempting to flee, he said.

They are all “well known” to police, Clements said.

The stabbing occurred on the third floor in the food court area.

No names or possible charges were released.

The death was the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman for the mall’s ownership group, told WPRI-TV they are “disheartened by what happened” but referred further questions to police.

TOPICS: Crime Local Rhode Island

