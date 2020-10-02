Arrest made after police hunt down stolen Boston water tank truck

A 48-year-old man was arrested after authorities tracked down a stolen City of Boston water tank truck in Westport Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Boston police informed Massachusetts State Police that the truck’s onboard GPS showed the vehicle was traveling on I-495 southbound in Wrentham, State Police said in a statement. City police had broadcasted a description of the truck earlier in the day.

Troopers determined the vehicle, a 2008 International 400SER, was on the highway in Franklin, and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop but the suspect driving the vehicle refused to halt, police said.

Authorities pursued the truck as the driver exited I-495 and drove onto I-95 southbound, officials said.

“MSP notified Rhode Island State Police of the possibility of the pursuit entering their state, and RISP positioned a cruiser on the state line,” officials said. “The stolen truck crossed into Rhode Island and was pursued by two RISP cruisers. Moments later RISP advised MSP that the stolen truck was now on (Interstate) 195 heading toward Massachusetts.”

Cuffed and in custody but not before a wild ride in a stolen Boston Water and Sewer dump truck..police chase ends 50 miles away in Westport #7news pic.twitter.com/i252BRw1g5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 2, 2020

The truck entered Massachusetts on I-195 eastbound in Seekonk a short time later, police said. State Police, with assistance from the State Police Air Wing, pursued the vehicle eastbound into Fall River.

“Shortly after 1 p.m. the stolen truck struck a tire deflation device put down by an MSP Trooper, sustaining a flat right front tire,” police said. “The stolen truck continued to travel eastbound on the flat tire, and exited 195 onto Route 88 southbound in Westport.”

Minutes later, the suspect “voluntarily pulled to a stop” on Route 88 and was taken into custody, police said.

The driver, a man who was not identified, was brought to Charlton Memorial Hospital for evaluation and will be summonsed to court to face charges at a later date, police said.