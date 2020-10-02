Billerica man, 26, accused of killing his grandmother

A 26-year-old Billerica man is accused of killing his 69-year-old grandmother.

James Forsythe has been charged in connection with Ellen Scaringi’s murder. Police were called to Scaringi’s Village Lane home in Billerica around 10:17 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive female and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office. Authorities noted that she had suffered “from apparent trauma.”

Through an investigation, authorities believe Forsythe and Scaringi had been living together during the COVID-19 pandemic and that on Thursday morning Forsythe assaulted Scaringi, causing her death. He then allegedly fled in his grandmother’s vehicle, the release said.

Advertisement

Prior to police responding to the home, around 10:10 a.m. Thursday, state police responded to I-495 southbound in Bolton for a single-car crash involving Forsythe, who was driving Scaringi’s car. He was transported to a Worcester hospital, authorities said.

“As a result of the investigation a warrant was issued [Thursday] for the arrest of the defendant in connection with violating a pre-trial condition that he stay away from the Village Lane residence that was in place in connection with an open domestic abuse case with the same victim from May 2019 out of Lowell District Court,” authorities said. “Based on the further investigation into this matter the defendant was charged with murder [Friday].”

Forsythe was to be arraigned on Friday via Zoom while still in the hospital.