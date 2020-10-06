Ex-jail employees face cruelty charges for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

"It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario."

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
The Oklahoman
October 6, 2020 | 12:29 PM

Related Links

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.

At least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours, The Oklahoman reported. The separate incidents occurred in November and December, according to court records.

The misdemeanor charges were filed Monday against former Oklahoma County jail employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50.

Advertisement

“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”

Butler and Miles are accused of imposing the discipline and Hendershott is accused of knowing about it but not stopping it, the newspaper reported. Court records do not list an attorney for any of them.

Sheriff P.D. Taylor said Monday that Butler and Miles resigned during an internal investigation and that Hendershott retired.

“We don’t tolerate it,” Taylor said of the mistreatment. “We always did an excellent job policing ourselves.”

The “Baby Shark” song gained huge popularity two years ago after the company Pinkfong released its first video online. The video has since been viewed more than 6.5 billion times.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Crime Music

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Politics
Fed's Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery October 6, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Maine
N.Y. man convicted of killing woman, leaving body on roadside in Maine October 6, 2020 | 11:10 AM
New Hampshire
N.H. man sentenced to year in jail in crash that killed 2 October 6, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Newton
Man who allegedly drove through Newton Black Lives Matter demonstration arraigned October 6, 2020 | 10:33 AM
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
TRUMP'S PROGNOSIS
‘He’s nowhere near out of the woods’: Local doctors react to Trump returning to White House with COVID-19 October 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
U.S. Senator Edward Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor debate on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the GBH Studios in Brighton, Mass. The debate was the only MA Senate Debate between Markey and his Republican challenger. O’Connor. Due to COVID-19, Sen. Markey and O’Connor debated from separate rooms at the GBH Studios in Brighton.
2020 ELECTION
3 takeaways from the debate between Ed Markey and Kevin O'Connor October 6, 2020 | 7:16 AM
Attendees listen as President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.
COVID-19
White House is not contact tracing ‘superspreader’ Rose Garden event October 5, 2020 | 10:44 PM
06voting2 Boston, MA 10/5/20 Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin (cq) holds a media availability, in the Senate Reading Room, to discuss mail-in voting and an early voting period, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
2020 ELECTION
A new legal quirk allows Mass. ballots cast by voters who later died to be counted October 5, 2020 | 9:26 PM
FILE -- A medical team tends to a COVID-19 patient at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, July 5, 2020. Nearly a third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced some type of altered mental function, ranging from confusion to delirium to unresponsiveness, in the largest study to date of neurological symptoms among coronavirus patients in an American hospital system. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times).
CORONAVIRUS
Study finds altered mental state in nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients October 5, 2020 | 9:08 PM
CHRIS CHRISTIE
Report: Chris Christie 'knocked back,' 'not knocked down' October 5, 2020 | 9:06 PM
COVID-19
Trump tells supporters 'don't be afraid' of coronavirus in new video October 5, 2020 | 8:24 PM
University of New Hampshire
UNH
UNH professor accused of posing as immigrant woman on Twitter October 5, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Stock markets bounced back on reports that Donald Trump's health had improved after his positive test for the coronavirus, with traders also cheered by signs that U.S. lawmakers were edging towards agreement on a new stimulus package.
WALL STREET
Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump's hospital departure October 5, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O'Connor.
SENATE RACE
Ed Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O'Connor face off in only debate October 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Politics
Here's what Michelle Wu said about Andrea Campbell entering the 2021 mayoral race October 5, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Boston, MA - 7/8/2020: Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, MA on July 08, 2020. A full day of free community-based testing took place at Central Boston Elder Services and its Catherine Hardaway Residences for the elderly and people with disabilities in the Roxbury. CBES and partner Whittier Street Health Center provided this opportunity to all members of the community who wish to be tested. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19
Daily #s
Mass. reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 465 new cases October 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images
Politics
Photos: The scene outside Walter Reed October 5, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Signs on the Harvard University campus tell students to wear a mask during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Live Education Updates
3 students dismissed from Harvard on-campus housing following party October 5, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks during a briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. President Trump is undergoing a five-day antiviral drug regimen that indicated his condition might be more serious than had been publicly disclosed. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Politics
Watch: Trump's doctors give update on president's health October 5, 2020 | 3:12 PM
A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
AIRBORNE
CDC says airborne transmission plays a role in coronavirus spread in long-awaited update after a website error October 5, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Some Proud Boys.
#PROUDBOYS
The Proud Boys were emboldened by Trump's words. Then, gay couples reclaimed the group's hashtag. October 5, 2020 | 2:18 PM
Melina Mara
Chris Wallace
On Fox News, Chris Wallace slams Trump's family for refusing masks at debate October 5, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Recovered lawn signs in Easthampton
Local
Over 2 dozen stolen lawn signs supporting police recovered in Easthampton October 5, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, last month.
COVID IN PRISONS
Warren slams government's 'failing' efforts to contain coronavirus in federal prisons October 5, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on slowdowns at the Postal Service ahead of the November elections on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
SCOTUS
Ayanna Pressley: 'No confirmation until inauguration' October 5, 2020 | 12:51 PM
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus to a person in a vehicle on June 11 in Roxbury.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is on the rise in Massachusetts October 5, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Greenfield crash
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Greenfield crash October 5, 2020 | 12:35 PM
John Joseph Yozviak, 38, and Mary Katherine Horton, 37.
Crime
Parents face murder charge in death of girl with severe lice October 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins
Local
Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins hosting panels on increasing voter participation among men of color October 5, 2020 | 12:15 PM
30CORONAMAIN - Gov. Charlie Baker reads papers during the daily coronavirus press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Sept. 29, 2020. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Coronavirus
Here's what can resume under the second step of Phase 3 of the Mass. reopening plan October 5, 2020 | 11:59 AM