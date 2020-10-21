Maryland man arrested, accused of threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris

A man in Maryland has been arrested on charges that he threatened to kidnap and execute Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint filed by the Secret Service on Wednesday did not describe any steps taken by the man, identified as James Dale Reed, to carry out the alleged threat. It said that on Oct. 4, Reed approached a house in his hometown, Frederick, Maryland, northwest of Washington, that had Biden-Harris campaign signs in the yard and left a handwritten note that contained graphic threats against the candidates and their supporters.

The resident’s video doorbell had captured an image of the man who left the note, the complaint said.

“We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about,” the note read. Reed, 42, was arrested last Friday and is being held without bond in Frederick County, Maryland, according to court records.

The complaint said that he was known to law enforcement for making a complaint against a person under Secret Service protection in 2014.

Death threats against the U.S. president and presidential candidates are not uncommon in an election year. In another high-profile threat against an elected official, federal and state officials in Michigan said earlier this month that several men had hatched a detailed plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has become a focal point of anti-government groups and anger over coronavirus control measures.