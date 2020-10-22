Man in his 40s shot to death near Jamaica Plain playground

The incident happened around 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

SHARE TWEET
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 22, 2020 | 9:48 AM

A man said to be in his mid-40s was shot to death in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday evening, according to Boston police.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of gunshots near 950 Parker St. around 6:51 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. He has not been publicly identified.

The area where the incident occurred is near the Bromley Heath Playground and is a short walking distance from the Jackson Square MBTA station.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened, and anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. The public can also use the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

TOPICS: Crime Local Massachusetts
Production crew members stand on stage ahead of the final presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
Presidential Debate Viewers' Guide: After chaotic first round, Trump, Biden to try again October 22, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Politics
US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist October 22, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Vice President Mike Pence waves at supporters during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in, Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2020 ELECTION
Photos: VP Pence rallies for Trump in New Hampshire October 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues October 22, 2020 | 12:07 AM
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC report: 300K more deaths than average so far this year October 21, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Former President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a "drive-in rally," as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
BARACK OBAMA
In pitch for Biden, Obama urges voters to cast Trump out October 21, 2020 | 9:33 PM
A woman casts her ballot at Tippecanoe Library on the first day of in-person early voting for the November 3, 2020 elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 20, 2020.
Politics
U.S. officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference October 21, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
POLICE REFORM
Mayor Walsh wants more Boston grads on the police force October 21, 2020 | 8:43 PM
ELECTION 2020
Mitt Romney says he didn't vote for Trump October 21, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Masked residents interact in Somerville this past August.
BRIEF ENCOUNTERS
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters October 21, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film October 21, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Photo of letter sent to Gov. Charlie Baker in support of king-sized candy cars.
Local
'No fun size': Charlie Baker shares 9-year-old's humorous COVID-19 safety tip for Halloween October 21, 2020 | 4:32 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before its first day of recreational marijuana sales in San Francisco. California has endorsed a rule that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales. The rule finalized Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, by state officials was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who say it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions and encourage potential criminal activity. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
POT DELIVERY
Massachusetts moves ahead with controversial new type of marijuana delivery business October 21, 2020 | 4:24 PM
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 646 new cases October 21, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Oliver with his campaign sign.
Fall River
Oliver, a goldendoodle from Fall River, has launched a write-in campaign for the White House October 21, 2020 | 2:37 PM
BOSTON SCHOOLS
Read: Boston Teachers Union releases statement on district's decision to shift entirely to remote learning October 21, 2020 | 2:03 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami.
Town Halls: Trump, Biden, or Neither?
Here's how readers watched the presidential town halls and what they thought October 21, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he acknowledges the crowd at the end of his speech at the Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina during a campaign stop on October 18, 2020. Photographer: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
ELECTION 2020
A Biden landslide? Some Democrats can’t help but whisper. October 21, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Nicolas Bock
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here are the groups that get priority under the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Massachusetts October 21, 2020 | 12:54 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walk in a hanger before leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Biden’s presidential campaign says Harris will suspend in-person events until Oct. 19, after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
James Dale Reed
Maryland man arrested, accused of threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris October 21, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston, MA 6/25/2020 Commissioner Jeffrey Riley (cq), with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, speaks. Governor Charlie Baker (cq) holds a press availability in the Gardner Auditorium, of the State House, during the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for school reopening are disclosed. POOL (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: Hanna Krueger
School audits
Mass. education department to audit 2 school districts over remote learning October 21, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/21/2020: BACK TO SCHOOL... A chained gate....Boston public school busses parked at Freeport Street lot in Dorchester lay idle in the early morning for a Boston back to school during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
Boston schools
Boston Public Schools is suspending all in-person learning as citywide coronavirus rate climbs October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Crime
Police say Connecticut man forced child to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited October 21, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Non-indigenous boats protest the launch of a Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi'kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nova Scotia
In ‘lobster war,’ Indigenous Canadians face attacks by fishermen October 21, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film October 21, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agree to $8 billion-plus settlement October 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Cambridge City Hall
Cambridge
New showers installed in Cambridge for homeless individuals October 21, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Health workers at the Brooklyn Hospital Center moved bodies to an overflow morgue trailer in May.Credit...Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Death toll
'The bottom line is there are far more Americans dying from the pandemic than the news reports would suggest' October 21, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. last year.
CHILD SEPARATIONS
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found October 21, 2020 | 7:58 AM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Protest for Black moped driver slammed by police car escalates in Providence October 20, 2020 | 11:08 PM