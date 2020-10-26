17-year-old found shot to death in Wendy’s parking lot in Worcester

A teenager was found dead in a Wendy’s parking lot in Worcester Saturday night, according to city police.

Authorities said officers were sent to the fast food restaurant located at 500 Park Ave. around 8:36 p.m. for a report of gunshots. On scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was pronounced dead. His identity has not been shared publicly, and no suspects have been named.

A vigil was held for the victim Sunday at Hadwen Park in Worcester, according to Boston 25 News.

“I’m so numb now because I cried all my emotions out,” Tam Nguyen, one of the victim’s friends, told the news station. “The pain. I lost my best friend. The only person that would come to my house without permission, would pick me up with no permission, my parents didn’t trust anybody but him.”

Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the department’s detectives at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous message online via worcesterma.gov/police or by text, 274637 TIPWPD.

Worcester Police Investigate Park Ave ShootingOn October 24th, 2020 at about 8:36 PM, Worcester Police officers were… Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Sunday, October 25, 2020