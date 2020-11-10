2 teens arrested in connection with Revere ice cream shop shooting

Yaseen Butt was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Twist and Shake on the night of July 26.

November 10, 2020

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Two 17-year-old teens have been taken into custody in recent days in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside an ice cream shop in Revere this summer, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

Yaseen Butt was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Twist and Shake on the night of July 26. The 20-year-old was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died.

State police said one of the suspects was arrested by Revere police Friday while responding to a report of an erratic driver at a Wendy’s drive-through.

The driver tried to flee but crashed into a traffic island and knocked over a utility pole. The teen, who hails from Boston’s East Boston neighborhood, was apprehended after a foot chase.

The other suspect in Butt’s killing was arrested Tuesday morning by state and local police in Revere.

Both face murder, armed robbery and other charges. Their names have not been released because they’re minors.

Felix Martinez, 20, of Boston, had previously been charged in the killing. He remains in custody awaiting trial and it couldn’t be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

TOPICS: Crime Massachusetts

