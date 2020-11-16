Police: Man tried to break into Dorchester home, then vandalized 20 vehicles and kidnapped child

Boston police say a man tried to break into a Dorchester home Saturday morning, then punched a man, vandalized 20 vehicles, grabbed a toddler as he attempted to evade authorities, and later assaulted an officer.

According to authorities, police responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering in progress at 37 Robinson St. around 11:41 a.m.

There, officers spoke to residents who told them a man banged on their door and yelled at them to let him in, then tried to enter their apartment when they told him to leave, Boston police said in a statement.

“After the occupants closed their door, the suspect kicked it causing damage, and they heard him break something in the hallway,” police said. “The officers observed damage to the apartment door, the doorbell casing, and an upstairs apartment door.”

Another victim said he was outside when he saw the suspect kick the driver’s side mirror of his vehicle.

“He yelled out at the male, who then approached the victim and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground,” police said. “The suspect kicked the victim before he fled on Robinson Street towards Draper Street.”

As officers were speaking to the victims, authorities received a 911 call reporting a man was vandalizing vehicles on Topliff and Stonehurst streets, according to officials.

Additional officers responded to the scene, where they saw a crowd of people chasing a man down the street, police said. The group shouted to officers to stop the man as he ran toward Homes Avenue.

Once he reached the avenue with officers in pursuit, the suspect picked up and held a child as he continued running and turned into a fenced yard at 94 Homes Ave., police said. The man put down the toddler and held the gate closed, officials said.

“The suspect then turned to run up the steps leading into the home,” police said. “The officers were able to grab hold of the suspect, but he pushed them as they tried to place him in handcuffs. A brief struggle ensued, as he tried to escape the officers’ control. Officers were finally able to regain control of the suspect and place him under arrest.”

According to officials, over a dozen people reported the suspect vandalized a total of 20 vehicles across Speedwell, Norton, and Stonehurst streets and held “two long, metal-like objects that he used to cause the damage.”

“Another victim approached the officers and reported that the suspect had broken into his work van, and stole several items. He identified two metal sink hoses that were laying on the street as his property,” police said.

“The mother of the toddler stated that she does not know the man who took her child, and that she has never seen him before,” authorities added. “She stated that her child was unharmed during the incident.”

In custody, the suspect refused to cooperate with the booking process and assaulted an officer, police said. The man underwent a medical evaluation and was then brought to Bridgewater State Hospital for further treatment.

Authorities said the suspect “destroyed the interior camera of the patrol wagon and violently kicked the rear doors” while on the way to the hospital.

The man will be summonsed to court, a police spokesperson told Boston.com. His identity was not available Monday.

The suspect will be charged with attempted breaking and entering of a dwelling; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon to wit shod foot; breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; kidnapping; two counts of assault and battery on a police officer; resisting arrest; malicious destruction of property; and 20 counts of vandalism, police said.