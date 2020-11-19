Family mourns 72-year-old mother of 11 killed in Brockton hit-and-run as police seek public’s help

“Imagine yourself seeing your mother on the sidewalk. I try not to cry.”

November 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM

A 72-year-old mother of 11, who immigrated from Haiti to live the American dream, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Brockton, her son said Wednesday.

Marie Rose Bien-Aime died after she was struck near 259 Pleasant St. around 6:16 p.m., according to Brockton police.

“Imagine yourself seeing your mother on the sidewalk,” Marc Bien-Aime, her son, told Boston 25 News. “I try not to cry.”

Bien-Aime said his mother was reading the Bible when he left their family’s house that morning. He remembered her as hardworking, but also as someone who enjoyed life.

“I don’t know how I’m going to explain (her death) to my brothers and sisters,” he told the news station. Many of his siblings live in Haiti. “As the first born in family, I have to be strong, to bring comfort.”

On Wednesday, police released a picture taken from surveillance video recorded near the crash site, appearing to show a green sedan leaving the scene.

Authorities asked for help identifying the “vehicle of interest” and noted that the car has a burned-out tail light and potentially front-end damage.

“If anyone can identify the vehicle, or if anyone was in the vicinity of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue between 6 and 6:20 Tuesday night, please contact the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234,” police wrote on Facebook.

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP AFTER CRASH KILLS 72-YEAR-OLDThe Brockton Police are asking for your help in identifying a…

Posted by Brockton Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Bien-Aime said he has to find answers, Boston 25 News reports.

“Right now I have to figure out what happened, why the driver didn’t stop,” he said.

