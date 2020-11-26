2 Texas men charged with scheme to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks

FILE -- An N95 mask hangs from the rearview mirror of a car in Brooklyn on April 7, 2020. Hospital contracts for N95 masks created problems in the supply chain. (Demetrius Freeman/The New York Times)
–Demetrius Freeman / The New York Times, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Allyson Waller,
New York Times Service
November 26, 2020 | 10:48 AM

Two Houston-area men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that they negotiated a deal to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks to a foreign government in an attempt to defraud it out of more than $317 million, federal officials said Tuesday.

The men, Paschal Ngozi Eleanya, 46, and Arael Doolittle, 55, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. If convicted on all counts, each of them could face up to 45 years in prison.

Doolittle was taken into custody Nov. 20, and his arraignment was set for Wednesday. Eleanya, who turned himself in to the authorities Tuesday, is to be arraigned Monday.

Advertisement

Neither of the men’s lawyers responded to requests for comment by phone and email.

At a court hearing Tuesday, the targeted foreign government was identified as New South Wales, an Australian state, Reuters reported. According to the indictment, the two men were attempting to sell 50 million N95 masks, manufactured by the company 3M, at five times their public list price. They expected to pocket $275 million in the deal until the federal authorities stopped a wire transaction before it was completed.

Doolittle, who was identified by the Houston Chronicle as an executive of an energy company, had been charged in a separate case with attempting to defraud 21 investors out of $1.2 million through oil and gas transactions, according to court documents. That case is set to go to trial Dec. 14.

The case involving masks is just the latest to point to the universe of fraud and scams drawn to the vast sums of government money involved in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent months, federal officials have charged people with trying to steal more than $175 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, and the Federal Trade Commission has reported more than 200,000 cases of fraud, identity theft and other scams related to COVID-19 from Jan. 1 to Nov. 24.

Advertisement

Attempting to sell nonexistent masks is not a new concept either. In April, a Georgia man was charged with wire fraud after he was accused of trying to swindle $750 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs in exchange for 125 million masks along with other protective gear.

On Tuesday, officials in California revealed a scam involving pandemic unemployment claims totaling hundreds of millions of dollars that were made on behalf of tens of thousands of jail and prison inmates in the state. The officials said the scheme “appears to be the most significant fraud on taxpayer funds in California history.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in March that it had made it a “top priority to detect, investigate and prosecute anyone who attempts to exploit the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak to defraud other people.”

On Tuesday, Ryan Patrick, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said on Twitter that the indictments came after a monthslong investigation by the office’s “COVID fraud point person,” Justin Martin, the assistant U.S. attorney who is prosecuting the case against Eleanya and Doolittle.

“PPE fraud and price gouging is still a thing,” Patrick said, referring to personal protective equipment. “Report it when you see it.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Crime National Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE -- The CIA seal on the floor at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 21, 2017. A judge declared a mistrial after jurors were deadlocked on whether Joshua Schulte stole classified documents to give to WikiLeaks. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
World
CIA officer is killed in Somalia November 26, 2020 | 10:42 AM
BOSTON , MA - 11/12/2020 A box full of COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. As coronavirus cases rise all across the country, hospitals are ramping up their facilities to prepare for incoming patients.
COVID DATA
Here's why COVID-19 data for Massachusetts is inconsistent this week November 25, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Jalajhia Finklea
Jalajhia Finklea
Body found in Florida presumed to be Mashpee teen missing for over a month November 25, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Matt Rourke
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
It seems Biden wants Warren and Sanders in the Senate, not his Cabinet November 25, 2020 | 7:44 PM
The site of the controversial Weymouth compressor station at 6 Bridge St.
WEYMOUTH COMPRESSOR
Weymouth compressor station plans to begin service in early December November 25, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Craig F. Walker
Daily #s
Mass. reports 3,224 new COVID-19 cases, 53 new deaths November 25, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Maine
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of romantic rival November 25, 2020 | 6:31 PM
--Spencer Platt/Getty Images
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
What to expect for Black Friday and holiday shopping during COVID-19 November 25, 2020 | 6:21 PM
4/19/2015 - Somerville, MA - Cuisine en Locale - JJ Gonson, cq, who runs Cuisine en Locale in Somerville, MA is turning part of her company's headquarters into a music venue. On Sunday evening, April 19, 2015, the space hosted the Juliana Hatfield Three. Topic: 08heard_photos. Story by James Reed/Globe Staff. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
VENUE CLOSING
This eclectic Somerville music venue is officially closed for good November 25, 2020 | 5:53 PM
President-elect Joe Biden.
Politics
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address November 25, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh at a morning press conference on Tuesday.
COVID IN BOSTON
Marty Walsh rules out indoor dining shutdown if 'encouraging' COVID-19 signs continue November 25, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Michael Flynn
Donald Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe November 25, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Long lines stretch around Whale's Tooth Parking Lot as people wait for a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in New Bedford.
COVID-19
6 New Bedford bars fined for violating COVID-19 regulations November 25, 2020 | 3:29 PM
EMMY ROSE
Coast Guard identifies missing crew members of the Emmy Rose November 25, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
COVID-19
Watch: Mayor Walsh's coronavirus update November 25, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Comcast — Parental leave provides new mothers and fathers with time to care for a newborn, newly adopted child, or newly placed foster child. Employees may take up to 12 weeks of parental leave, with four weeks paid at 100 percent of base pay and eight weeks unpaid (an employee has the option to use paid vacation time toward the unpaid leave portion). Parental leave must be completed within 12 months of the qualifying event and, except for California employees, must be taken as one continuous leave.
COMCAST
Comcast is imposing a data cap on home internet use in Massachusetts November 25, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Unemployment Fraud
Mass. U.S. Attorney to hire prosecutor for unemployment insurance fraud cases November 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
sanitary products
World
Scotland passes bill to end ‘period poverty’ with free sanitary products November 25, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Politics
Congress braces for Biden's national coronavirus strategy November 25, 2020 | 10:51 AM
unemployment claims
National
Unemployment claims jumped last week as coronavirus cases surge November 25, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Vaccine
With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out November 25, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Longfellow Bridge
Longfellow Bridge
Update: Foul play not suspected in death of man found near Longfellow Bridge November 25, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Politics
Picture of US economy is worrisome as virus inflicts damage November 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
This booking photo provided by police in Decatur, Ala., shows Johnny Dwight Whited, who authorities say was arrested in a 1995 slaying after calling police with information on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Crime
A murder was unsolved for 25 years until a man phoned in a tip: He was the killer November 24, 2020 | 11:55 PM
A 2015 file photo of a RadioShack store in Dallas.
RadioShack
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online November 24, 2020 | 8:45 PM
A person smoke a cigarette after leaving a methadone clinic in Lisbon, Portugal in this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo.
TOBACCO RESTRICTIONS
Brookline's new tobacco restriction would ban sales for an entire generation November 24, 2020 | 7:53 PM
This Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. State workers from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air and landed nearby to check it out. The exact location is so remote that officials are not revealing it publicly, worried that people might get lost or stranded trying to find it and need to be rescued. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP)
National
Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert November 24, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Andre Sterling
HYANNIS
State police seeking man accused of shooting trooper in Hyannis November 24, 2020 | 5:18 PM
COVID-19testing Boston, MA 11/12/20 RN Danielle Rogers (cq), from Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center (cq), conducts free COVID-19 mobile testing outside at Prince Hall Grand Lodge (cq), in Grove Hall, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths November 24, 2020 | 5:15 PM
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on November 24, 2020 in New York City. As investor's fear of an election crisis eases, the Dow Jones Industrial Average passed the 30,000 milestone for the first time on Tuesday morning.
Markets
Dow closes above 30,000 points for first time ever on vaccine hopes, Biden transition November 24, 2020 | 5:00 PM