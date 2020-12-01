At least 10 men have been randomly attacked in Waltham. Here’s what we know.

"There is definitely a fear factor in our city right now. We've never experienced anything like this."

Waltham Police Det. Sgt. Stephen McCarthy makes comments during a press conference held in front of the Waltham Police station Tuesday.
Waltham Police Det. Sgt. Stephen McCarthy makes comments during a press conference, held in front of the Waltham Police Station on Tuesday. –Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 8 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 1, 2020

The attacks have come without warning.

The assailant usually approaches the targets from behind after dark — after waiting for the victims to appear, authorities say. When finished, the suspect — face draped with either a hooded sweatshirt or eclipsed by a mask — leaves quickly, they say.

On the streets of Waltham since Nov. 10, there have been at least 10 men who have suffered the unprovoked violence brought by the unknown perpetrator, or potentially several, who likely yielded some sort of blunt object to do the damage, police say.

An 11th case was brought to investigators, but they have so far been unable to confirm the incident, which allegedly happened Friday night, making it the most recent to be reported. But officials say the same trappings are there: a surprise assault that left another possible victim with injuries to his face.

Advertisement

“There is definitely a fear factor in our city right now. We’ve never experienced anything like this,” Waltham Police Det. Sgt. Stephen McCarthy, the lead investigator probing the bizarre string of attacks, told reporters Tuesday. “I’d be lying to you if I said I’m not losing sleep at night, you know, coming into work. This is an awful situation.”

The initial attacks occurred within the Gardencrest apartment complex on Middlesex Circle. Subsequent assaults have been reported in the downtown area, around Chestnut and Charles streets, police said.

Working off anonymous tips, rough descriptions of a potential suspect from victims, and two surveillance video clips of a possible perpetrator, police on Tuesday sought to bolster the public’s help through offering a $5,000 reward for information about the serial incidents.

Authorities have also increased patrols of the city’s downtown with both uniformed and plain clothes personnel roaming in vehicles and on foot, according to Chief Keith MacPherson. Additionally, the department has deployed several drone units in hopes of tracking a suspect should there be another attack.

Authorities are considering a couple of persons of interest but do not have a clear suspect in mind, MacPherson said.

“We have gotten some tips, some leads through our anonymous tip line, which we’re poring through now trying to get more information on the suspect,” he said during a press conference. “But as to this point, right now, we do not have a specific suspect.”

Advertisement

As for a possible motive, that too remains “somewhat in question,” he said.

“It appears to be a thrill of the assault or someone who’s like very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt by this,” the chief said.

What we know about the attacks

While the attacks have expanded to locations across the city since the initial assault, police said the nature of each has remained the same.

The suspect involved appears to “be lying in wait for the victims, intentionally selecting victims who were distracted or otherwise unaware of the attacker’s presence,” according to MacPherson. All incidents have occurred after dark, the earliest at 5:30 p.m. and the latest around 11:30 p.m.

“It happens real quickly,” MacPherson said. “(The victims are) frequently knocked down, and the suspect takes off afterwards.

“There’s never been a robbery,” he added. “It’s always been just an assault.”

Surveillance video footage shared by Waltham police depicting a suspect. —City of Waltham/Waltham Police

The injuries have been “pretty substantial” and have included facial fractures and lacerations, he said.

Investigators believe the injuries could not have been dealt by a fist alone. Some victims were hospitalized; of those who were, all have been released.

The men who were attacked are racially diverse and range in age from 20s to late 40s, MacPherson said.

“In all cases, people are being approached from behind, whether they’re getting into the car or, you know, walking their dog — that was one instance — but they’re all surprise attacks,” he said. “And as far as identifying this person, one trait in common: They’re usually in like a hoodie-type attire that’s tucked down pretty tight, so it’s tough for the victim to get a good description before the person flees the area.”

Advertisement

McCarthy said Waltham authorities contacted the Boston Police Department’s gang unit to explore whether the attacks could be gang-related, particularly as part of an initiation process, but they were told Boston law enforcement had not seen anything that resembled this activity before. Massachusetts State Police are also assisting Waltham authorities.

Asked when was the last time Waltham experienced similar crimes, MacPherson recalled a string of assaults and robberies in the Moody Street area in 2013. Most of those charged were local juveniles.

As for the latest attacks, MacPherson thinks those close to the suspect could be aware of what’s going on, he said.

“It is probable that these incidents aren’t occurring in a vacuum — that the suspect or suspects are sharing the information with people they’re close to,” he said Tuesday.

What we know about a potential suspect

A suspect was caught on surveillance video footage shared by Waltham police. —City of Waltham/Waltham police

Despite the the attack-from-behind approach of each incident, investigators have been able to piece together a description of a suspect based off reports from multiple victims, according to MacPherson.

Authorities said an alleged perpetrator has been described as a Black man between 5’5″ and 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. In a social media post Nov. 20, after five attacks were reported around the Gardencrest complex, police said an assailant was seen wearing black clothing.

Last week, police released brief surveillance video clips of one suspect while asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual caught on camera. The person is seen walking in one clip and running in the other.

What else the community should know

On Monday, Mayor Jeannette McCarthy told residents to take caution if they are outside of their homes.

“I want to ask you, please use the buddy system,” McCarthy said. “Unless you have to go out, don’t go out. If you do go out, please keep very much aware of your surroundings. Please, no cell phones in your ears. No radios in your ears.”

Det. Sgt. McCarthy urged people to remain alert while in public, but emphasized he was “very confident that we’re going to work through this.”

“We’re going to find the people or persons that are responsible for this,” he said. “To the people that are scared: Although these acts are going on right now, I believe the citizens in Waltham still live in one of the safest communities in the commonwealth. And we will get this done.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Crime Local Massachusetts
Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com


LynnCovidTesting Lynn, MA 12/3/20 People park in the large lot behind the City of Lynn Fire Department headquarters for COVID-19 testing, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. People stay in their cars and then line up on foot to go in a small unit to be tested. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,192 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths December 4, 2020 | 5:09 PM
A runner passes through an arch on the campus of Boston University on May 20.
Coronavirus
BU's profane slogan for COVID-19 awareness gets national attention December 4, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady poses during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
TB12
Here's how much PPP money Tom Brady's company received December 4, 2020 | 3:59 PM
Courtney Peterson, left, and Wesley Moribe of Wailua, Hawaii. Their booking photos were taken outside to lessen the risk of transmission, the police said.
Travel
Couple tested positive for the coronavirus, police say, but they still boarded a plane December 4, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Waltham Police Det. Sgt. Stephen McCarthy during a press conference earlier this week.
Waltham
Waltham police trying to determine whether there's more than one suspect in random attacks December 4, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Carla de Pina, 6, receives a COVID-19 test with the help of her father, Virgilio, Tuesday in Chelsea.
Red zone
These 97 Mass. communities are at the highest risk for COVID-19 infection December 4, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Local
'We heard a huge thud': Video captures moment SUV slammed into Panera Bread in North Andover December 4, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Boston, MA—10/22/2020—Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks before the start of the 2nd 2020 Presidential Debate at a drive-in watch party in Boston, MA, Oct. 22, 2020. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: Reporter:
MBTA cuts
Ayanna Pressley to MBTA leaders: 'Abandon' plan to make 'catastrophic' cuts December 4, 2020 | 1:06 PM
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Let us know: Will you get the coronavirus vaccine? And if not, why? December 4, 2020 | 11:59 AM
CAMBRIDGE - 6/18/2020: Medical workers take down personal information from those driving in to take a COVID-19 test at a Coronavirus testing location in the Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent. Massachusetts has launched more than 50 pop-up coronavirus test sites to provide free testing for people who participated in protests. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
FALL SURGE
‘This is real. This is real bad.’ December 4, 2020 | 9:44 AM
03Turnout Boston, MA 11/2/20 Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin (cq) tells the media about his expectations for the November 3rd election. The press availability is held in the Senate Reading Room of the State House, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
COVID-19 VACCINE
Bill Galvin is proposing a 'National Vaccination Day' December 4, 2020 | 9:05 AM
In this photo made from video, New York Police officers and emergency medical services respond to the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Mass. (WABC-TV via AP)
TROOPER SHOOTING
Hyannis trooper-shooting suspect killed in Bronx shootout with U.S. marshals December 4, 2020 | 8:40 AM
.
Local
Fire officials say blaze at site of controversial Waltham light show was arson December 3, 2020 | 11:44 PM
MAEDA, Wendy GLOBE STAFF
Media
Paul Sferruzza, WBCNs 'Tank', dies at 67 December 3, 2020 | 11:03 PM
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
COVID-19 vaccine
What to know about the timeline behind coronavirus vaccine distribution plans across Mass. December 3, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Coronavirus
Biden plans to ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office December 3, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Students in Mrs. Grandela's fifth grade class stand up for the pledge of allegiance during their class at Mary L. Fonseca Elementary School in Fall River on Nov. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS
Mass. reports 276 new COVID-19 cases among students, 251 among school staff December 3, 2020 | 6:32 PM
Politics
Senate confirms Christopher Waller to serve on Fed's board December 3, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Burlington 11/25/20 Northeastern Univ has it's own lab to test their students for COVID-19 at a facility off campus in Burlington. Each NU student is tested every three days and the samples are sent to this facility where the results are ready in 14-17 hours. Jared Auclair, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Professional Programs and Graduate Affairs at NU holds a swab and container that comprise the PCR anterior nares test that the students are using and the lab is processing. The swab is swirled inside the nostril for 15 seconds and put into the container when the tests are done at the NU campus. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (business)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 6,477 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths December 3, 2020 | 5:29 PM
The five candidates seeking to replace Secretary of State John Kerry in the US Senate held their first debates on March 27. The debates were split into two sessions, with the Republican candidates (Gabriel Gomez, Mike Sullivan, Dan Winslow) discussing the issues for 30 minutes, before the Democratic candidates (Stephen Lynch and Ed Markey) had their turn.Pictured: Sign-holders for Lynch and Markey were out in force outside the entrance to WCVB-TV in Needham prior to the debate. Channel 5 hosted the debate sessions.
Media
Massachusetts lawmakers concerned that some Comcast subscribers could lose WCVB December 3, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh gives updated information concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at a press conference outside City Hall Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS
Boston's COVID-19 cases are ticking up again as impact of Thanksgiving gatherings creeps in, Walsh says December 3, 2020 | 5:13 PM
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Side effects
What to know about COVID vaccine side effects December 3, 2020 | 4:48 PM
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Heidi Stirrup
Trump aide banned from Justice Department after trying to get case info December 3, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Five Christmas decorations have gone missing from Abington display.
Crime
5 Christmas decorations reportedly stolen from display in Abington December 3, 2020 | 4:04 PM
WORCESTER, MA - 11/25/2020: A set up crew inspects patient bedding area. New temporary hospital being set up at the DCU Center in Worcester during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic for a second time within a year. More beds will be sent in if needed during the pandemic. The center has it own bathrooms and laundry inside the building. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
COVID-19
Worcester field hospital scheduled to open Sunday December 3, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Members of President Donald Trump's legal team, including former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, speaking, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jenna Ellis
How is Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis ‘elite strike force’ material? December 3, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Big Cat Rescue
Volunteer bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue December 3, 2020 | 2:36 PM
07/30/2018 BOSTON, MA Inbound traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike as seen from the Market Street overpass in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Exit #s
The Mass. Pike is about to get some new exit numbers December 3, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Doug Henning, right, dressed as Buddy the Elf to meet his biological father for Thanksgiving.
Local
Maine man dresses as Buddy the Elf to meet his biological father for the first time December 3, 2020 | 1:35 PM
SOUTH END RESCUE
GoFundMe launched for mother, two children displaced by South End fire December 3, 2020 | 1:02 PM