5 Christmas decorations reportedly stolen from display in Abington

Resident Scott Leines said he may take the display down if more are stolen.

By
, Boston.com Staff
December 3, 2020 | 4:04 PM

For years, a homeowner in Abington has placed over 150 wooden decorations around his home, along with an array of holiday lights.

But this year, five characters have gone missing in two separate incidents the past two Saturday nights.

Resident Scott Leines had made 21 new characters in an effort to make his home even more festive this year, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a reward for information on the suspect or suspects. During the first incident on Nov. 22, someone took Snoopy and Woody from the yard. The following Saturday, C3PO, Spongebob, and a storm trooper all went missing.

“So it’s just been each weekend they come, and they take what they want, and it’s the same group of kids,” Leines told Boston 25 News.

Police were notified, according to the news station. Leines said he may take the display down if there’s another incident.

