A man allegedly broke into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Brookline mansion

Officers found Zanini Cineus lying on a couch in the basement, police said.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's former Brookline residence.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Brookline mansion. –David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File
December 7, 2020 | 12:09 PM

A man previously charged with stealing a Tom Brady jersey from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame last year was arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into the quarterback’s Brookline mansion.

Zanini Cineus, 34, a former Brockton resident who is now homeless, is facing a trio of charges from the incident, including breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny, and trespassing, according to a statement from local police.

Multiple units responded to a radio call around 5:55 a.m. Monday for a residential alarm at the 112 Woodland Road property, which police affirmed is the previous home “of our forever New England Patriot Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.”

Authorities said multiple alarms were activated and dispatchers were able to monitor the suspect, later identified as Cineus, on camera. They determined he was in the mansion’s basement when officers arrived at the home, officials said.

A booking photo of Zanini Cineus, 34. —Brookline Police Department

“Responding units were given the access code and were able to gain access to the property,” police said. “Officers immediately went to the basement and located the subject, who was laying on the couch in the middle of the room.”

Police said Cineus would likely be arraigned in Brookline District Court later Monday.

In October 2019, Cineus was arrested after he allegedly swiped a signed Brady jersey valued at $10,000 off a display at Patriot Place and tried to leave with the memorabilia.

He later pleaded not guilty to a larceny charge and was released on personal recognizance.

Brookline police said Monday that Cineus had “several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro, MA late last year.”

Brady, now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bündchen built the 12,112-square-foot mansion in 2015 and put it up for sale last year before the quarterback left New England for Florida, where the couple now resides.

The listing was pulled this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic’s freeze on the high-end market but was recently re-listed. A previous asking price was set at $33.9 million, though the property’s new broker told Boston.com current details would be shared with prequalified buyers and brokers who have signed a customary non-disclosure agreement.

The five-bedroom home boasts a wine room, guest house, yoga studio, and gym.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

