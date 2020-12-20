Cohasset police release doorbell video, search for suspect who removed mask before breaking and entering home

Police in Cohasset are looking for a man they suspect broke into a residential home early Sunday.

The break-in occurred on Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the homeowners were not home, police said in a statement.

The mask-wearing suspect perhaps did not notice the home had a Ring front door camera, before removing his mask, and entering the home. He was captured clearly in still photos and on video, which the police posted, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

It’s unclear what items may have been stolen from the home, and police are still investigating. They are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information to contact local detectives at 781-383-1055 x 6107.