GoFundMe set up for man who suffered severe injuries in South Boston stabbing

Those wanted in connection with stabbing near F Street and West Broadway. —Boston Police Department

Police are continuing to search for persons of interest wanted in connection with a stabbing that severely injured a 25-year-old Boston man who has questioned whether his sexuality might have motivated the attack.

Authorities were called to the area around West Broadway and F Street in South Boston around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. There, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening at the time.

Police said there are no bias indicators related to the incident. However, Anthony Crumbley, the victim, said he believes the attack was motivated by hate, noting that he is gay.

Crumbley set up a GoFundMe for himself on Saturday to help pay for his medical costs. In the description for the fundraiser, he notes that he remains in the ICU. He was stabbed in the neck and abdomen, he said. He also lost function in his left arm due to damaged nerves.

Crumbley said on the fundraising site that he is raising his 12-year-old sister. The pair lost their mother about a year ago to leukemia.

“I believe it was an attack that had to do with gay hate because, you know, I dress very femme and I’m a very outspoken person,” Crumbley told WBZ.

So far the fundraiser has raised over $11,800, surpassing the stated goal of $10,000.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident is asked to call District C-6 detectives at (617) 343-4742. People can also use the department’s anonymous tip line by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting TIP to CRIME (27463).