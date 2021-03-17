Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring arraigned on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery

A former Olympian and longtime track coach who worked with Olympic-level athletes has been arraigned on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery, state police announced in a news release Tuesday.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said 69-year-old Conrad Mainwaring appeared in court Tuesday for nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

State police said Mainwaring allegedly committed the acts while working as a camp counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket during the 1970s. Investigators followed leads and conducted interviews across multiple states, college campuses, and the country, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, and police said Judge John Agostini set Mainwaring’s bail at $200,000 with conditions that he have no contact with children under 16-years-old, surrender his passport, confirm his whereabouts with probation, and waive rendition.

Los Angeles Police Department officers recently arrested Mainwaring on a fugitive from justice warrant and he subsequently waived extradition.

By June 2018, Mainwaring became the subject of a nearly three-year-long ESPN Outside the Lines investigation, which alleged that throughout his lengthy career he had molested several dozen young boys.

More than 50 men have accused Mainwaring of sexual abuse, according to the publication.

State police said Mainwaring’s charges are the result of “a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation,” which launched after ESPN’s report.

“I thank the State Police investigators who continue to work tirelessly on this case,” D.A. Harrington said in a statement. “We believe that there are many other victims and we ask them to contact local law enforcement or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit as we continue to seek justice.”

Investigators have established a dedicated phone line within the Berkshire Detective Unit for other victims and witnesses across the country who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reach that line at 413-449-5863.

Advertisement

“We take allegations of adults who abuse their position of trust by preying on youth very seriously and will continue to focus our prosecutorial resources on holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable,” Harrington said.