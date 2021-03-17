Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring arraigned on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery

State police said he allegedly committed the acts while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 17, 2021 | 12:45 AM

A former Olympian and longtime track coach who worked with Olympic-level athletes has been arraigned on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery, state police announced in a news release Tuesday. 

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said 69-year-old Conrad Mainwaring appeared in court Tuesday for nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. 

State police said Mainwaring allegedly committed the acts while working as a camp counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket during the 1970s. Investigators followed leads and conducted interviews across multiple states, college campuses, and the country, according to authorities. 

Advertisement

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, and police said Judge John Agostini set Mainwaring’s bail at $200,000 with conditions that he have no contact with children under 16-years-old, surrender his passport, confirm his whereabouts with probation, and waive rendition.

Los Angeles Police Department officers recently arrested Mainwaring on a fugitive from justice warrant and he subsequently waived extradition.  

By June 2018, Mainwaring became the subject of a nearly three-year-long ESPN Outside the Lines investigation, which alleged that throughout his lengthy career he had molested several dozen young boys.

More than 50 men have accused Mainwaring of sexual abuse, according to the publication. 

State police said Mainwaring’s charges are the result of “a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation,” which launched after ESPN’s report. 

“I thank the State Police investigators who continue to work tirelessly on this case,” D.A. Harrington said in a statement. “We believe that there are many other victims and we ask them to contact local law enforcement or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit as we continue to seek justice.”

Investigators have established a dedicated phone line within the Berkshire Detective Unit for other victims and witnesses across the country who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reach that line at 413-449-5863.

Advertisement

“We take allegations of adults who abuse their position of trust by preying on youth very seriously and will continue to focus our prosecutorial resources on holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable,” Harrington said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Crime Olympics College Sports Sports Sports News Track and Field

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses to answer questions from reporters as senators arrive to vote on President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nation's ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Beijing Olympics
Mitt Romney: U.S. shouldn't boycott Beijing Olympics, offers another option March 16, 2021 | 10:59 PM
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 16, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Politics
McConnell threatens retaliation for filibuster change as idea gains strength March 16, 2021 | 9:39 PM
This handout photo courtesy of the Cherokee Sheriffs Office shows a line of law enforcement cars blocking the area of a shooting at a spa in an Atlanta suburb on March 16, 2021.
Massage parlor shootings
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured March 16, 2021 | 9:26 PM
FILE -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters in Manhattan on March 24, 2020. A Siena College poll released on Monday, March 15, 2021, shows the lowest approval rating for Cuomo in his tenure. (Benjamin Norman/The New York Times)
Cuomo
How Cuomo’s team tried to tarnish one of his accusers March 16, 2021 | 9:20 PM
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Andrew Cuomo
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims March 16, 2021 | 8:57 PM
This model of the Zakim Bridge made by Robert Eva is 8.5 feet long.
COOL
A retired sheet metal worker made a stunning copper model of the Zakim Bridge March 16, 2021 | 8:56 PM
Smoke rises in the background after a fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Fireworks explosion
2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion March 16, 2021 | 7:07 PM
A man crosses the Isle of View over the Campus Pond at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on April 30, 2020.
Tuition freeze
UMass President advocates for in-state tuition freeze — again March 16, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Nurse Betsy Zorilla prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination at the Doubletree Hotel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Danvers, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts to release schedule for remaining groups in vaccine rollout Wednesday March 16, 2021 | 6:23 PM
Volunteers prepare ballots and voting materials at the Pittsfield, Mass., City Hall, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Thousands of mail-in voting kits are mailed out every day from the city's registrar office. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
VOTE BY MAIL
Gov. Baker signs bill extending mail-in voting through June March 16, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Two teenaged girls were arrested and a .40 caliber Glock handgun recovered when shots were fired inside St. James Park Monday night, Boston police said.
Shots fired
2 teen girls face charges after gunfire near Roxbury police station March 16, 2021 | 5:16 PM
An Israeli health care professional holds a COVID-19 test sample in a bag at a testing center in Jerusalem during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths March 16, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Chelsea
Dorchester woman, 18, arrested after shot fired inside Hampton Inn in Chelsea March 16, 2021 | 4:53 PM
Home base primary care Pharmacist Erin Edmonds Pharmacist and resident Lauren Toscano fill syringes with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Janssen Vaccine and the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine for use in at home vaccinations at the US Department of Veterans Affairs' VA Boston Healthcare System's Jamaica Plain Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4, 2021. - The mobile vaccination team is in it's fifth week of at home vaccinations and has vaccinated 183 veterans so far. Today marks the first day the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 Vaccine will be used. Boston VA received 300 vials of the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 vaccine so far and expects more on the way. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
vaccination #s
Mass. reports 946,306 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 March 16, 2021 | 4:16 PM
Providence , RI - 3/10/2021 The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, is at Rhode Island Hospital. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts is getting some unexpected Johnson & Johnson doses March 16, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Crime
Portland, Maine, police seeking suspect in racially motivated attack March 16, 2021 | 1:28 PM
orange line derailment
Derailment
No injuries reported after Orange Line train derails at Wellington Station March 16, 2021 | 12:50 PM
07quincy - ***WARNING: LO RES, do not use for more than 1.75 columns *** - Paul Fahey arraigned on murder charges in the beating death of Keith Boudreau at Quincy District Court on Monday morning. (Greg Derr/ Pool)
Crime
Why the man convicted in a fatal 2015 Quincy bar attack is getting a new trial March 16, 2021 | 12:42 PM
A Tropical Medicine University virology lab researcher works to develop a test that will detect the P.1 variant of the new coronavirus, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The variant, which was first found in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than other COVID-19 strains. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
COVID-19 VARIANTS
Massachusetts announces first detected case of Brazil COVID-19 variant March 16, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Mt. Moosilauke in Benton, N.H.
Hiking death
Mass. man dies while hiking in N.H. March 16, 2021 | 11:59 AM
J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Fla.
DAYDREAM BELIEVER?
Police: Florida teen, mother hacked school to rig homecoming queen vote March 16, 2021 | 10:43 AM
STATE POLICE
Report: Many at Mass. State Police have not been vaccinated, despite department clinics March 16, 2021 | 10:14 AM
COVID-19 VACCINE FOR KIDS
Moderna begins testing COVID vaccine in babies and young children` March 16, 2021 | 9:44 AM
Earnest Bass, a custodian at McCormack Middle School in Dorchester, moves boxes of supplies to a classroom this past September.
3 FEET?
Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together March 16, 2021 | 9:27 AM
RIM
COVID CLUSTER
Multiple COVID cases associated with wrestling tournament March 16, 2021 | 9:08 AM
April Jean Bailey
FBI asks for help finding N.H. woman missing since January 2020 March 16, 2021 | 9:06 AM
West Roxbury 5/28/2016- Location of West Roxbury. Dog walkers chat on one of the paths at Millennium Park. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
DOG PARKS
Boston.com readers share favorite places to bring their dogs — and where new dog parks should go March 16, 2021 | 8:30 AM
Members of We Got Us at an in-person event with community partner Get Out The Vaccine.
Coronavirus
A Harvard Medical student launched a coalition to address COVID-19 disparities for Black residents. Here’s what she wants you to know. March 16, 2021 | 8:20 AM
Outside a coronavirus testing site in Munich, March 14, 2021. (Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times)
VACCINES
AstraZeneca concerns throw Europe’s vaccine rollout into deeper disarray March 15, 2021 | 11:23 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
GOV. BAKER
Support for Baker plummets in new UMass/WCVB-TV poll March 15, 2021 | 11:17 PM