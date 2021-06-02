Man killed in New Bedford shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a New Bedford shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III identified him as Adilson Neves, 36, of New Bedford.
At 3:12 p.m, police responded to 911 calls of a shooting outside of 67 David St. Officers arrived to find Neves suffering from a gunshot wound, Quinn’s office said in a statement.
