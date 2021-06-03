Crime Alleged drunk driver clocks 113 MPH, strikes 2 vehicles, tree The driver sustained minor injuries from the crashes, police said.

A New Hampshire man reportedly clocked 113 miles per hour while traveling on I-95 northbound in Portsmouth Wednesday night before striking two vehicles and hitting a tree.

Joseph Noone, 32, is being charged with reckless operation, reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, operating after suspension, and speed, state police said in a press release.

Around 6 p.m., New Hampshire State Police were notified about “a hazardous operator” heading north from the Massachusetts state line. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruze, was reportedly swerving and nearly caused a crash, and also had damage to the back, the release said.

“As troopers began to search for the suspect vehicle, it was observed northbound and clocked at 113 miles per hour,” state police said. “While troopers began to close the distance between themselves and the suspect vehicle, the driver exited the highway toward the Portsmouth Traffic Circle.”

Noone’s vehicle then allegedly struck two vehicles; neither of the operators were injured. After striking the vehicles, the Cruze reportedly went across the center median in the traffic circle and struck a tree, according to the release.

Noone was arrested after being removed from the vehicle, and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for minor injuries, state police said. He was released on personal recognizance.