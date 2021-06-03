Crime Investigators name ‘person of interest’ in Molly Bish case Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. is being investigated after authorities recently received new information in the case, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.





Investigators have identified a Spencer man who died five years ago as a person of interest in the 2000 murder of 16-year-old Molly Bish and are seeking the public’s help in closing the high-profile case, authorities said Thursday.

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr., who died in 2016, is being investigated after authorities recently received new information in the Molly Bish case, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement. – WORCESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. is being investigated after authorities recently received new information in the case, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement.

Molly Bish, 16, disappeared the morning of June 27, 2000, from her job as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren. In May 2003, Bish’s bathing suit was found five miles from the pond, and the next month investigators found her remains nearby. – Globe Archives

Bish disappeared on June 27, 2000, from Comins Pond in Warren, where she worked as a lifeguard. Despite a massive search, her remains were not located until nearly three years later, when they were found in the woods in nearby Palmer, prosecutors said.

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.