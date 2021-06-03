Investigators name ‘person of interest’ in Molly Bish case
Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. is being investigated after authorities recently received new information in the case, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.
Investigators have identified a Spencer man who died five years ago as a person of interest in the 2000 murder of 16-year-old Molly Bish and are seeking the public’s help in closing the high-profile case, authorities said Thursday.
Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. is being investigated after authorities recently received new information in the case, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement.
Bish disappeared on June 27, 2000, from Comins Pond in Warren, where she worked as a lifeguard. Despite a massive search, her remains were not located until nearly three years later, when they were found in the woods in nearby Palmer, prosecutors said.
