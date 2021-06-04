Crime Chinatown restaurant robbed twice in 1 week “Basically, in one week, we didn’t do anything wrong and we lost $2,000."

A Chinatown restaurant caught on video the moment a man brazenly hopped the front counter and took off with the cash register’s drawer on Thursday.

The incident was only days after Moon & Flower House on Kneeland Street was robbed on Sunday morning, when a man used a brick to smash a window around 5 a.m. and ultimately stole the register, as first reported by WHDH.

“He opened the cash register and just robbed all the cash,” said the owner, who did not want to be identified. “So, he robbed around like $300 to $400.”

The owner told the news station on Thursday, one of his employees called and told him the restaurant was robbed again. He couldn’t believe it.

“I thought he was kidding, but he was not,” he said.

The restaurant quickly reopened for business, and Boston police were stationed out front for a few hours afterward, according to WHDH.

The owner said he had to reopen if he has any shot of surviving the financial blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Basically, in one week, we didn’t do anything wrong and we lost $2,000,” he said.

