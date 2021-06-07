Crime Marlborough Police arrest man who assaulted woman walking on trail The woman fought him off, but suffered minor injuries.

A woman was assaulted during a morning walk on a trail in Marlborough. By the evening, the police had identified and arrested the suspect.

Around 6:20 a.m. this morning, a woman walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail was assaulted from behind by a male, according to police. She fought him off, and even filmed him running away.

According to police, the woman, 40, was grabbed by a man she described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a facial piercing, who was wearing loose-fitting brown cargo shorts and a blue flannel shirt.

***Update- suspect identified and arrested.The Marlborough Police Department recently acquired additional video… Posted by Marlborough Police Department – MA on Monday, June 7, 2021

In a Facebook post, police said the suspect grabbed her around the neck and pushed her to the ground towards the shoulder of the trail. The woman screamed and fought as the suspect tried to pull off some of her clothing. She suffered minor but visible injuries to her mouth and legs.

The woman broke free from the suspect, police said, who then turned and ran in the opposite direction. At this point, the woman used her phone to capture video of the man running away. That video, and stills captured from nearby cameras, showed the suspect has tattoos on his calves and arms.