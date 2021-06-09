Newsletter Signup
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a Somerville man allegedly fleeing after an unarmed robbery of a Saugus 7-Eleven drove the wrong way on Route 107 and caused a head-on crash into her vehicle, authorities said.
The man, William Leger, 35, of Somerville, was arrested at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Massachusetts State Police are reportedly filing charges against him, according to a press release from Saugus police.
Around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Saugus police were called to the 7-Eleven at 386 Lincoln Ave. for the alleged robbery. Police obtained a description of the vehicle the suspect fled in, and found it heading east along Ballard Street, the release said.
Police tried to stop the suspect, but Leger allegedly fled. Police pursued him until he began traveling southbound on Route 107 northbound. About a half mile down the road, Leger’s vehicle collided with the vehicle the 19-year-old woman was in, according to the release. She died at the scene. Her identity has not been released as authorities are working to notify her family.
State police and Saugus police, along with the Essex District Attorney’s Office, are continuing to investigate the crash.
