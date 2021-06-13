Crime Son charged with murdering his 80-year-old mother in Lynn home The man will be arraigned in court on Monday.

A Lynn man was arrested and charged for the murder of his mother on June 11, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Lynn Police and Fire responded to a report of a deceased woman at 112 Jenness St. in Lynn. Officers found Katherine Paratore, 80, in the house suffering from multiple injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later arrested Alfredo Paratore, 49, who lives with his mother, and charged him with her murder.

He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on June 14 in Lynn District Court.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Lynn Police, and Essex State Police Detective Unit are investigating the incident.