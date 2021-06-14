Authorities investigating fatal shooting by police in New Hampshire

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Pittsfield on Monday, June 14.
One man died as a result, and his name is being withheld while officials notify his family. No officers or other civilians were harmed.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.