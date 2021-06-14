Crime

Authorities investigating fatal shooting by police in New Hampshire

By Julia Taliesin

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Pittsfield on Monday, June 14.

One man died as a result, and his name is being withheld while officials notify his family. No officers or other civilians were harmed.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story.

