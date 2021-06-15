Crime Police seek public’s help in solving murder of woman shot in Roxbury over 30 years ago Barbara Williams, 48, was in her apartment watching television when she was fatally shot.

Barbara Williams – Boston Police Department

Over 30 years ago, a Roxbury mother and grandmother was shot and killed while watching television in her apartment.

Now, Boston police are continuing to ask for help in solving her murder, with the Unsolved Homicide Unit posting a request for information from the public earlier this week.

It was almost 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 1989, when shots broke out near the apartment Barbara Williams, 48, shared with her daughter, Vanessa, at 96 Stanwood St., according to The Boston Globe.

In an interview shortly after her mother was killed, Vanessa told the newspaper that she heard nine shots go off, and she found her mother on the floor. Williams was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

“Investigators located ballistic evidence outside of the residence and noted damage to the victim’s bedroom window,” police said. “Shots were also fired into the second-floor apartment but Ms. Williams was the only person injured during the incident.”

Anyone who may know anything about what happened the night of Williams’s murder is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470. The department also has its anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line, and people can call 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME.

“Anyone with information, regardless of how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a difference to this now decades long investigation,” police said.