Crime East Longmeadow man convicted in attempted bombing of Jewish assisted living facility





A 37-year-old man was convicted on explosives charges in federal court in Boston Tuesday ifor the attempted bombing of a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility in Longmeadow last year, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

John Rathbun of East Longmeadow was accused of placing a lit firebomb at the entrance of Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare Inc. on April 2, 2020, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

After a week-long trial, he was convicted of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle or other real or personal property and of attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce, prosecutors said.

