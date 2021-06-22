Crime Two dead in Oxford murder-suicide as children escape out a window "This is a tragic case of domestic violence. It appears to be a murder suicide."

A man and a woman died from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night, in what Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said was an apparent murder suicide. A 13-year-old rescued his 4-year-old sibling by escaping through a window, and a 3-year-old child was later rescued by police.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman at the Oxford home around 5:20 p.m. on June 22, police told NBC10 Boston, and around the same time state police dispatchers received a 911 call from the man who lives at the same home. Police went to the Old Webster Road home and found the woman dead in the kitchen and the man dead behind the house, both of apparent gunshot wounds, Early told reporters.

Advertisement:

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence,” Early said at the scene, according to The Boston Globe. “It appears to be a murder suicide.”

Early told NBC10 Boston the man and woman were dating, not married, and had two children together, with one from a previous marriage. A gun was found at the scene, Early said, and both residents were licensed to have a firearm.

“We’re in the process of trying to determine the activity at this home as far as officers responding in the past to see if there is anything that could assist us with this investigation,” Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad told reporters at the scene.

Advertisement:

The three children are all safe and receiving trauma-related services, Early told NBC10 Boston, and the Department of Child and Family Services is involved.

“The 13-year-old is a pretty courageous young kid,” Early said. “He took the 4-year-old in his arms, opened the window, and ran out the window to a neighbors house.”

The identities of the man and woman have not been released. According to WCVB, the deaths are being investigated by state police assigned to Early’s office, the state police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.