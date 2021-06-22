Crime Somerville police seeking information after car passenger fires shots at SUV The shooting happened at a red light on Mystic Avenue, authorities said.

A passenger of a Toyota sedan aimed and fired a handgun at an adjacent SUV while both vehicles were stopped at a red light in Somerville Saturday night.

Authorities released video of the incident on Monday in hopes of spurring leads from the public about what happened.

According to police, the department on Sunday “received information regarding a shooting” that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. the night before on Mystic Avenue at the Temple Street intersection.

“The passenger of a silver or gray Toyota points a black handgun out the driver’s window and shoots at a dark Mercedes in the next lane,” officials wrote on Facebook. “Both vehicles then run through the red light with the Toyota continuing north on Mystic Ave and the Mercedes turning left on to Temple St.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600, ext. 7235.

Mystic Ave Shooting On Sunday, 6/20, the SPD received information regarding a shooting incident. This incident occurred on Saturday, June 19th at approximately 7PM on Mystic Ave (North) at the traffic light at the Temple St intersection. The passenger of a silver or gray Toyota points a black handgun out the driver's window and shoots at a dark Mercedes in the next lane. Both vehicles then run through the red light with the Toyota continuing north on Mystic Ave and the Mercedes turning left on to Temple St. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the SPD at 617.625.1600 ext. 7235. Posted by Somerville Police Department on Monday, June 21, 2021