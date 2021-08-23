Crime 2 suspects in kidnapping of 4-day-old baby held without bail





WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two people suspected of kidnapping a 4-day-old baby last weekend were held without bail Monday pending hearings to determine whether they are dangerous.

The baby girl was missing for about three hours Saturday before she was left unharmed at a sandwich shop in Worcester in the care of someone with nothing to do with the abduction, police said.

A 19-year-old woman facing kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child charges will undergo a competency evaluation at the request of her attorney who had spoken to her family.

At attorney for a 23-year-old man facing the same charges told the court his client had nothing to do with the kidnapping.

The girl went missing at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday when her mother met the female suspect — who she knew only through social media — for a coffee. When the mother went into a store, the suspect drove away with the baby, Worcester police said.

Just after noon, police got a call that the baby had been left at a sandwich shop in Worcester and mother and baby were reunited.

The motive remains unclear.

The dangerousness hearings are scheduled for Friday.