Mass. State Police warn of scam calls from their number

Massachusetts State Police are warning residents about scammers spoofing state police phone numbers.
On Tuesday, the department tweeted about the calls, warning residents that they are fraudulent.
A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said police realized there was something going on when they started receiving calls from people who said they were “returning a call from this number.”
“We aren’t reaching out, so it’s someone spoofing our number saying to call back,” the spokesperson said. “Their motivations aren’t certain, but it’s most likely scammers trying to get information from people. So, we’re erring on the side of caution, and saying the message from us is probably a scam.”
In March, Business Insider reported that robocalls and spam calls were on the rise again, after falling during the height of the pandemic. To stop receiving these calls, The Federal Communications Commission recommends people register their numbers on the national Do Not Call list, and seek support from their phone service providers.
Police advised anyone who receives a call to never provide personal or financial information over the phone.
