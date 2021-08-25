Crime ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ episode features Northampton fugitive <meta charset="utf-8"><meta charset="utf-8">Jude Demeis is wanted for three counts of child pornography.

A man wanted by the Massachusetts State Police was featured on an episode of Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Police say Jude Demeis – a 50-year-old from Northampton – is wanted for three counts of child pornography and for posing or exhibiting a child in the nude. He has been wanted since September 10, 2019, when police received a warrant for his arrest after months of investigation.

Tune in to @DiscoveryID tonight at 10 pm to see one of MSP’s Most Wanted Fugitives featured in a segment on In Pursuit with John Walsh. JUDE DEMEIS is wanted for child exploitation & child pornography offenses in Northampton. A tip line number will be shown and staffed. pic.twitter.com/UfnOaSttLp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 25, 2021

Demeis was featured on the episode’s “15 Seconds of Shame” segment. This part of the show shares the picture of a wanted fugitive in hopes of reaching a national audience.

Demeis is wanted “with double charges relating to possessing and producing child pornography,” the clip said. “If you’ve seen Jude Demeis, please call or text our hotline.”

“We are grateful that Investigation Discovery and John Walsh are assisting our search for this dangerous fugitive,” Massachusetts State Police spokesperson, Dave Procopio wrote in an email. “Members of our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section will be in communication with the show’s call center throughout the night to receive information from any tips that are called in.”

Demeis is described as a 6-foot-2-inch white male, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police reported he enjoys mountain biking and rally cars.

He is also reportedly “highly computer proficient.”

Police said he has ties to both Needham and Northampton, Massachusetts. He also reportedly has ties to New York City, Syracuse, and Gilboa, New York.

Police ask anyone who has seen Demeis or has any information to call 1-800-527-8873. Tips can also be left on the website of “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

“We, along with Northampton police, want nothing more than to secure justice,” Procopio wrote. “We are hopeful the show will generate new leads for us to pursue.”