Crime Police report shooting in Cambridge, no known injuries Officers ask anyone with information to call Cambridge Police.

Cambridge police reported shots fired in a north Cambridge neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police posted on Twitter that there had been a shooting in the area of 100 Pemberton St. A vehicle was struck, and a black car was seen leaving the scene. Police said there were no known injuries.

This is the latest in a string of recent shootings in Cambridge and Somerville. In March, Cambridge resident Xavier Louis-Jacques, 19, was killed in a shooting on Pemberton Street. Another resident, Robert Favreau III was killed in a fight with his roommate in Somerville, Cambridge Day reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about this or other recent shooting incidents to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300, or send anonymous tips to 847411 (begin the text with TIP650).