Crime South End stabbing victim identified Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele later died at the hospital.

The Boston Police Department identified the man who was stabbed and killed in Boston on Monday as 29-year-old Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele of Houston, Texas.

Police responded to a call Monday at 6:12 a.m. regarding a stabbing victim at 112 Atkinson St. in the South End. Upon arrival, they found Anaele suffering from a stab wound, according to police.

Police say Anaele was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Death Investigation at 112 Atkinson Street https://t.co/bicoHG0MCR pic.twitter.com/8qHbwzxKf8 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 25, 2021

The Boston Police Department is now investigating the incident. They asked anyone with information to contact the BPD’s anonymous tip line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The BPD also encourages anyone in need of emotional support following these events to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team.