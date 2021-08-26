Crime Man accused of stabbing Brighton rabbi held without bail Awad was arraigned on Thursday at Suffolk County Superior Court. Khaled Awad is accused of stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish day school, which is now being investigated as a hate crime. AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

The man accused of stabbing a rabbi in Brighton was arraigned and held without bail at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Khaled Awad, 24, pleaded not guilty.

Awad allegedly stabbed Rabbi Shlomo Noginski nine times outside a Jewish day school in Brighton on July 1.

The rabbi suffered serious stab wounds to his left arm — which he used to shield the attack — and to his upper left chest, near his heart.

Previously, Awad was arraigned at Boston Municipal Court in Brighton but a grand jury sent back indictments against him. According to the DA’s office, people who know Awad said he held a hatred toward Jewish individuals.

“Hate has no place in Suffolk County,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “We will hold violent offenders accountable when they harm. This act of violence nearly killed the victim. But it also traumatized the entire Jewish community and deeply impacted the people of Brighton.”

Rollins previously announced the civil rights unit was investigating the case as a hate crime.

The incident reportedly started when Awad held an apparent gun to the rabbi, who tried to hand over the keys to the school’s van because he thought that was what Awad wanted. Awad denied the keys and allegedly tried to get Rabbi Shlomo into the van.

The rabbi ran toward a park when Awad put away the gun to take out a knife and then chased him. He then attacked him violently with the knife.

Security footage captured the events on video. Awad was taken into custody later that day.

Before Thursday’s arraignment, Awad was being held at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Awad was arraigned on nine indictments Thursday and was held “pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing on September 28,” according to the DA’s office.