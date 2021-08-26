Police arrest Sharon man accused of stealing Amazon van after chase that ended in Wellesley

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van was arrested Wednesday evening following a car chase that ended in Wellesley, police said.
Cameron Mignon, 23, of Sharon, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police.
Around 6:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police joined Norwood police in pursuit of a stolen van on I-95 northbound in Needham. The pursuit continued onto Route 9 westbound.
According to police, the van struck a Needham police car during the pursuit and continued on.
Eventually, on Glen Road in Wellesley, state police used a tire deflation device that struck one of the van’s tires. Police said the van turned onto Glenbrook Road, a one-waystreet, and came to a stop around 7:20 p.m.
Mignon was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
State police said he will likely further charges from local police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.