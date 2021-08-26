Crime Police arrest Sharon man accused of stealing Amazon van after chase that ended in Wellesley Cameron Mignon was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police.

A man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van was arrested Wednesday evening following a car chase that ended in Wellesley, police said.

Cameron Mignon, 23, of Sharon, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police.

Around 6:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police joined Norwood police in pursuit of a stolen van on I-95 northbound in Needham. The pursuit continued onto Route 9 westbound.

Following a pursuit of a stolen Amazon van by several local police depts and our Troopers, we stopped the suspect in Wellesley and took him into custody. More info to come later. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2021

According to police, the van struck a Needham police car during the pursuit and continued on.

Eventually, on Glen Road in Wellesley, state police used a tire deflation device that struck one of the van’s tires. Police said the van turned onto Glenbrook Road, a one-waystreet, and came to a stop around 7:20 p.m.

Mignon was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

State police said he will likely further charges from local police.