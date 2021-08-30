Crime Stabbing, shooting leave 2 dead on Saturday in Boston The two incidents happened within 12 hours of each other, according to police.

Two people are dead following a stabbing and a shooting in two separate incidents on Saturday, according to authorities.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Boston police responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road in Dorchester for a stabbing of a male victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. While at the scene, officers also arrested a 19-year-old from Mattapan, who was allegedly clutching a firearm; he is facing multiple charges related to allegedly illegally carrying a gun.

Around 6:30 p.m., police went to 11 Erie St. in Dorchester due to a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470, or to use the department’s anonymous tip line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).