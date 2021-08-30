Police ask for help identifying Braintree bank robbery suspect

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Rockland Trust Bank in Braintree on Monday morning.
Braintree police said they responded to a call around 11:04 a.m. about a robbery at the bank, located at 405 Washington Street.
Upon arrival, they were informed a suspect walked into the bank and gave a note to the teller. There was reportedly no weapon seen.
The suspect then reportedly left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is described as a 5’10” white male, weighing approximately 170 lbs.
He was wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, a white cap, and a surgical mask when he was last seen.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Joseph Molloy at 781-794-8668 or Detective John Connolly at 781-794-8714.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.