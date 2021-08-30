Crime Police ask for help identifying Braintree bank robbery suspect The suspect is described as a 5'10'' white male, weighing approximately 170 lbs. Surveillance image of the suspected bank robber. Braintree Police Department

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who reportedly robbed a Rockland Trust Bank in Braintree on Monday morning.

Braintree police said they responded to a call around 11:04 a.m. about a robbery at the bank, located at 405 Washington Street.

POLICE ACTIVITY: MSP Airwing assisting BPD with Rockland Trust bank robbery. Suspect last seen fleeing on foot down Hollis Ave. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) August 30, 2021

Upon arrival, they were informed a suspect walked into the bank and gave a note to the teller. There was reportedly no weapon seen.

The suspect then reportedly left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is described as a 5’10” white male, weighing approximately 170 lbs.

He was wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, a white cap, and a surgical mask when he was last seen.

Advertisement:

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Joseph Molloy at 781-794-8668 or Detective John Connolly at 781-794-8714.

Surveillance image of the suspected bank robber. Braintree Police Department 1 of 2 Surveillance image of the suspected bank robber. Braintree Police Department 2 of 2