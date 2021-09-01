Crime 86-year-old Taunton man accused in wife’s murder held without bail in R.I. Edmund Silveira was reportedly hospitalized after his wife, Dianne Silveira, 71, was found dead in their driveway.

An 86-year-old Taunton man charged with the murder of his wife was arraigned as a fugitive from justice in a Providence, Rhode Island, court.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Emund Silveira is being held in Rhode Island without bail following his arraignment. The judge didn’t allow Silveira to waive his extradition to Massachusetts during the arraignment “due to his attorney’s concern about the defendant’s competency.”

Silveira’s next court date is schedule for Sept. 9, authorities said, and he will remain in Rhode Island at least until that appearance. When Silveira returns to Massachusetts, he will be arraigned on the murder charge.

Authorities were called around 8:55 p.m. Sunday to 881 Bay St. in Taunton following a report of a shooting outside of the home. When they arrived, first responders found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira in the driveway. She was taken to Morton Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.

Edmund Silveira reportedly went back inside the home he shared with his wife after the incident, and a SWAT team was called in to establish a perimeter while crisis negotiators were en route. A tactical robot was eventually sent inside the home, and it found Silveira unconscious, officials said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital “for several wounds to his wrist and neck, which appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds,” authorities said.

At first, Silveira was charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm while the investigation went on.