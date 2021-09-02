Crime 3 men arrested in connection with Roxbury homicide

Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with an Aug. 8 homicide in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police arrested 49-year-old Karonn Brown at his Mattapan home shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Investigation Update: Three Arrests Made in Homicide Investigation in Roxbury https://t.co/7Xz7439k2h pic.twitter.com/k9IlBMue1N — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 2, 2021

In New Hampshire, authorities arrested 26-year-old Derrell Sanford of Boston. Police report he is in custody and awaiting extradition.

The third man sought in connection with the homicide was arrested by Boston police on Aug. 13. All of the men will be charged with murder, according to police.

On the morning of Aug. 8, police responded to a call regarding a stabbing in Roxbury. When they arrived to the scene near Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue, they found a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Boston. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The homicide is still under investigation. Officials ask anyone with information to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.