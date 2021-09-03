Crime A Chelsea man allegedly tried to meet a teen for sex, and found an online vigilante instead The man was reported by someone who poses as children in an attempt to catch child predators, say MBTA police.

A Chelsea man is being charged after he went to the Orient Heights MBTA station believing he was meeting up with a 14-year-old boy, only to find another man who lures alleged child predators for an internet series, police said.

Jose Hernandez, 36, is being charged with enticement of a minor child under 16, according to MBTA transit police.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the station for “an unknown disturbance.” There, they spoke with the man who reported it, who directed police to Hernandez, stating that he was allegedly there to meet up with “a 14-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity with.”

The man also showed police “numerous incriminating and explicit text messages” allegedly between Hernandez and the man, whom he believed was a teenager. There were also explicit photos allegedly sent by Hernandez.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Universal Hub his feelings about vigilante groups that try to catch alleged predators are mixed.

“Although I appreciate the spirit in which they undertake their efforts, I feel it would be best left to professionally trained law enforcement,” he told the publication.