Day spa operator, 2 workers indicted on charges related to human trafficking

The Revere woman accused of operating a Revere day spa as a front for human trafficking has been indicted by a grand jury.

Two other employees also now face charges, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

Gerald De Matos Garland, 57, who operated Crystal’s Day Spa, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on Thursday. She’s being charged with two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and one count each of keeping a house of ill fame, and money laundering, authorities said.

In addition, Lucas Sobreira, 29, of Everett, is facing charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and assault and battery, according to the attorney general.

Giacomo Neto, 41, of Lynn, was indicted on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and two counts of assault and battery, officials said.

The three are to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on a date to be determined, the AG said.

Garland was originally arrested back in April following an investigation into the day spa’s alleged criminal activities.

“During the course of the investigation, authorities developed evidence indicating that Garland allegedly ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through Crystal’s Day Spa, which she owned and set up as a front for human trafficking,” Healey’s office said.

Authorities allege that Garland recruited victims, and offered sexual activity with them to customers for a fee.

“The AG’s Office alleges that Garland also posted online advertisements offering commercial sex, arranged commercial sex appointments with sex buyers, collected money from sex buyers, and profited from this commercial sexual activity,” the AG said.

As for the other two defendants, authorities say they believe Sobreira sexually assaulted someone at the spa in 2018. Neto is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two victims at the spa in two different incidents this year.

“These victims were not aware Crystal’s Day Spa offered illegal commercial sex,” Healey’s office said.