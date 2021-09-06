Crime Man indicted in 1988 strangling death of woman in Boston The indictment of Richard Vega, a 59-year-old sex offender, in the death of Judy Chamberlin was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins.





BOSTON (AP) — A man was indicted on a murder charge that he strangled to death a woman in 1988 in what is now Boston’s Seaport district, prosecutors said Monday.

The indictment of Richard Vega, a 59-year-old sex offender, in the death of Judy Chamberlin was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins.

Chamberlain was found strangled on July 28, 1988, in the basement of the former Fargo Building.

Prosecutors say she had been sexually assaulted. Biological evidence collected at the scene was linked to Vega in 2011, but prosecutors at the time didn’t think they had enough evidence to convict him.

The case was examined through Rollins’ Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides program. Investigators found additional evidence to present the case to a Suffolk County grand jury, which returned the murder indictment Aug. 30.

“Our commitment to these cases and the families of individuals whose lives were stolen by an act of violence does not fade with time,” Rollins said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was sent Monday to Vega’s attorney.

In 1990, Vega was convicted on three counts of rape in connection with a 1987 attack on an elderly Revere woman. He was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

As he neared the end of his sentence in that case, Suffolk County prosecutors petitioned to have Vega civilly committed under the state’s sexually dangerous person statute. In 2008, a jury found him sexually dangerous and he remains in state custody.

Vega is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court later this month.