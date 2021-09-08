Crime FBI seeks help identifying man who allegedly assaulted officers at Capitol riot Photos show the man wearing a sweatshirt with the logo of a Pittsfield health club. The man pictured is wanted for allegedly assaulting federal officers during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. FBI Boston

The Boston Federal Bureau of Investigation wants the public’s help identifying a man wanted for the alleged assault of law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and there appears to be a connection to Western Massachusetts.

New photos released Wednesday show the man is wearing a black sweatshirt with a “Berkshire Nautilus” logo on the front. Berkshire Nautilus is a health club and fitness center in Pittsfield, Mass.

New photos released by the FBI show a suspect wearing a sweatshirt with a ‘Berkshire Nautilus’ logo on the front. – FBI Boston

The FBI described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 225 pounds, with a stocky build, white hair, and brown eyes. The agency estimates him to be in his mid to late 50s.

“We are working very closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to identify those who attempted to use violence and destruction to intimidate, coerce, or affect the conduct of our government,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement. “We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

The Boston FBI is asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit information, and to reference #141 – the photo number – when calling or submitting information online.