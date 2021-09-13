Crime Boston University student reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Packards Corner Boston University students received a notification from BU Police regarding the incident on Friday.

A Boston University student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Friday night in Brookline near Packards Corner, according to the Brookline Police Department.

Boston University students received a notification from BU Police regarding the incident around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

“At 9:45 PM, a BU student was approached by two male suspects near 157 Naples Rd. who demanded the person’s phone,” BU Police wrote in an emailed alert. “One of the suspects displayed a handgun.”

Brookline police reported they responded to a call from BU Police around 9:49 p.m. The victim reportedly flagged down a BU officer outside 1019 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston after the robbery.

The two suspects were described as Black males, one with a black hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The victim told Brookline Police he was walking down Naples Road toward Commonwealth Avenue in Brookline when he was approached by two people from behind.

One of the suspects reportedly asked for the time and then grabbed the victim’s phone when he took it out.

The victim then noticed the other suspect was pointing what looked like “a black square looking firearm with a red laser dot attachment” at the victim. The suspect then reportedly told the victim to walk toward Commonwealth Avenue.

The victim eventually made it to Commonwealth Avenue and the suspects are believed to have fled toward Gibbs Street on Naples Road.

Brookline Police said no one has been arrested.